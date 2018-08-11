Prolonged spells of heavy rain predicted to batter Leeds

Have your say

Forecasters are warning that heavy spells of rain will batter Leeds over the weekend.



READ: Shipley, Bradford fire causes major disruption to rail network and road closures



Saturday looks like being the better of the two weekend days, although it is expected to be cloudy for most of the day.

Temperatures aren't set to get above 22 °C with a cool breeze sweeping through the city.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Dry and bright through the morning and early afternoon (on Saturday) with some long sunny spells and light winds.

"Sunshine turning hazier as the afternoon progresses, with cloud spreading in from the west. Some light rain possible by dusk. Maximum temperature 22 °C."

The heavy spell of rain is due to begin at around 7pm on Saturday evening and continue through the night and into Sunday morning.

READ: Everything you need to know if you’re heading to the Leeds City Centre beach





.Rain is forecast to continue throughout the early part of the morning until around 10am.

The Met Office spokesperson continued: "Cloudy with outbreaks of locally heavy rain moving eastwards through the morning (on Sunday).

"Turning brighter into the afternoon, but with a few sharp showers developing.

"Maximum temperature 23 °C."