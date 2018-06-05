Project aims to support disabled people to access Leeds venues

Getting out and about as a disabled person in the city could become easier thanks to a project between a Leeds charity and four university students.

The scheme, called Leeds Access Advisor, aims to create a database of information about the accessibility of buildings including restaurants, bars, public buildings and music venues.

It is being run by University of Leeds students, undertaking a master’s course in disability studies, and independent living charity Care and Repair Leeds.

The idea is to create a resource that disabled people and their friends, families and support networks can use when planning and going about day-to-day activities in the city.

Chris Shanks, one of the student coordinators, said: “Accessibility is central to a disabled person feeling a valued member of society.

“Being simply able to access buildings may be taken for granted by most, but this continues to be a fundamental barrier for disabled people, that must be continually challenged.”

The students - Tom Harris, Becca Porter, Hannah McGurk and Chris - are working with a team of volunteers who are visiting venues across the city and publishing accessibility feedback on Euan’s Guide, a nationwide disabled access review website.

It is hoped that around 200 reviews will be entered by the time the project ends in August.

Those running the project also plan to encourage and support building owners to make adjustments to improve their access, making the city an easier place to navigate for those with disabilities.

People are invited to submit reviews of Leeds venues to Euan’s Guide and email LeedsAccessAdvisor@gmail.com to inform the project group.