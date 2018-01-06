Probe after badly decomposed body found in Leeds

A badly decomposed body has been found by a walker near Leeds city centre.

The remains are so badly decayed that police cannot tell if the person was a man or woman, or what age they were.

PIC: Tony Johnson

They were discovered by a walker in the Cross Green area of Leeds on Friday afternoon.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Inquiries are ongoing to try and identify who this person was.”

Forensic analysis is being carried out at the scene to try and find any evidence about the identity of the person, he added.