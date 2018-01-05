Private hire protest in Leeds city centre cancelled after police issue conditions

A private hire drivers' protest which was due to take place in Leeds city centre on Monday has now been called off.

The private hire drivers were due to take to the streets of Leeds city centre on Monday morning from 6am in protest about various issues including fines for using bus stops and displaying liveries on cars.

The protest had been scheduled for 6am to midday, right in the heart of the Monday morning commute.

This afternoon (Friday) West Yorkshire Police and Leeds Council issued a set of strict conditions, outlining that the protest must take place only from 10am and only in single file.

This evening, one of the protesters has been in touch with the Yorkshire Evening Post stating that the protest has been postponed until a later date.

More to follow