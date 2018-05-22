Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear at first royal event as married couple

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first royal event as a married couple has seen Harry pay a moving tribute to the Prince of Wales for his charitable work over more than four decades.

In Charles' 70th year the duke described how his father's tireless efforts championing causes like heritage and vulnerable young people had inspired him and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge.

Meghan Markle

Speaking in Buckingham Palace's garden, he added that the prince had also influenced many of the 6,500 guests, on the lawns of the Queen's official home, representing 386 of the prince's patronages, and 18 of his military affiliations.

With his father standing behind him Harry said: "It is your selfless drive to affect change, whether that is to improve the lives of those who are on the wrong path, to save an important piece of our national heritage or to protect a particular species under threat, which William and I draw inspiration from every day."

During the speech a bee buzzed close to the duke and he fluffed his lines and quipped "that bee really got me".

Meghan and the Duchess of Cornwall broke into a fit of giggles as Harry tried to keep his composure.