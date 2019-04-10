Preston weather forecast: Sunny day but this is when cloud will appear

Have your say

The weather is set to be a bright today, as forecasters predict sunshine throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will be sunny throughout. The temperature will reach 9C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will continue to see bright sunshine. The temperature will climb slightly to its peak of 11C by 2pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Early evening will remain sunny, with the rest of the evening set to be clear and dry. The temperature will dip to 5C by 11pm.Overnight temperature of 1C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will be slightly cloudier, with a mixture of bright sunshine, sunny spells and cloud. Maximum temperature of 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 14 April to Tuesday 23 April said: “Sunday will be mostly fine and dry with sunny spells for most. Chance of a few showers in the east. Generally rather cold, with widespread overnight frost.

“Temperatures perhaps closer to normal in sheltered and sunnier western parts. There is the increasing signal into next week of conditions turning more changeable across the south and southwest with some spells of rain, with any further northward spread uncertain.

“The spells of rain are likely to be interspersed with showers, also with drier and brighter spells of weather.”