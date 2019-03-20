Preston weather forecast: Dull day but temperatures continue to climb

Have your say

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

The weather is set to be mostly dull today as forecasters predict bright cloud throughout most of the day.

This morning will be mostly cloudy, with small periods of sunny spells. The temperature will reach 11C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will then be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 13C by 2pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will be clear and dry. The temperature will be 11C throughout the evening. Overnight temperature of 9C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will be overcast throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 11C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 24 March to Tuesday 2 April: “Confidence in details is low for Sunday and Monday, but southern districts will probably be dry with sunny spells whilst further north blustery showers may be wintry in the far north and northwest where there's also a risk of gales.

“Rather cold in the north with some overnight frost, with temperatures closer to normal in the south.

“During the last week of March and into early April, there is likely to be a good deal of dry weather across central and southeastern parts of the UK, with bright or sunny spells.”