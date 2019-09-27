'Premium prices for rooftop views' - bar review - Sky Lounge, Granary Wharf

The Sky Lounge is the rooftop terrace bar in the Doubletree by Hilton Hotels in Granary Wharf.

It was one of the first rooftop bars open in Leeds and celebrates its 10 year anniversary this year.

An espresso martini and porn star martini at the Sky Lounge in the Doubletree by Hilton Hotels.

Sat on the 13th floor of the hotel, the bar offers panoramic views of the Leeds skyline.

Known for being on the pricier side but with undeniably unrivalled views across the city, I went along with a friend for a special occasion.

What's the drinks menu like?

There is an extensive cocktail menu featuring all the classics as well as some Yorkshire based creations by the Hilton hotel team.

Nine of the cocktails are entirely focused around Leeds - including the 'Getting High in Yorkshire' based on Bridgewater Place, 'Leeds 2000' based on Millennium Square and the 'Corn Old Fashioned' based on the historic Corn Exchange.

Aside from this there are the cocktail favourites like Mojitos, Daquiris and Negoronis, as well as a range of non-alcoholic cocktails.

For those wanting to push the boat out, there is a 'sky high package' for £500 which includes 6 champagne cocktails. For a cheaper option a bottle of prosecco is £39.50 and the cheapest bottle of Moet is £77.

Beers, ciders and wines are also available. Only Estrella Damm and Goose Island Midway IPA are on draught.

What did you drink?

I opted for an Espresso Martini - a mixture of Belvedere, Kahula, Vanilla, Chocolate bitters and espresso.

It was the first time I have tried an espresso martini and after this one it is safe to say I will be opting for one again.

Smooth, creamy and easy to drink - this drink was perfect for coffee lovers like me.

I had worried that the drink would be overpowered by the espresso, but the alcohol was strong and the vanilla came through beautifully. It was delicious.

My friend opted for a Pornstar Martini. it was available in three different flavours - classic, strawberry and raspberry.

She opted for the classic passionfruit flavour and said it was zingy, refreshing and dangerously delicious to drink because it was so sweet.

Atmosphere?

We visited the Sky Lounge on a unusually sunny Saturday in September.

As to be expected, with rooftop terraces in short supply in Leeds, it was extremely busy.

There was a range of people but was dominated by large groups of friends which meant there was very limited space on the balcony, even to stand.

We sat inside the lounge for our first drink at the very luxuriously decorated bar.

The bar staff were very friendly and gave some great cocktail suggestions.

However, the music was incredibly loud, making it almost impossible to hear them and also my companion.

Perhaps I should have known this though, as a quick scan of the website says that during the weekend, it transforms into a "whole new party place."

Thankfully, we managed to grab two seats outside when one group left.

Sitting outside was much better and we got to speak without shouting, in the glorious sunshine, with breathtaking views of Leeds.

Price?

The drinks are not cheap, but nor did I expect them to be, given that most cocktails in the city centre range at a similar price.

There is also obviously a premium for the rooftop views, however, I cannot say I was not taken aback at some of the prices - £30 was the price of one cocktail named the 'Leeds 2000.'

We opted for an espresso Martini at £10.95 and my friend opted for a Pornstar Martini which cost £10.95.

The quality was good but not outstanding, and I would say there are better cocktails bars offering similar prices in Leeds, however, it was nice.

Go Back?

Probably not - unless I was looking to impress someone. There are simply other rooftop terraces in the city centre with more laid back atmospheres and other bars in Leeds that make better cocktails.

I found the experience a bit too busy and bustling, and shouting over the music was very annoying. However, if you are looking for a rooftop party it is probably the perfect place for you. It's just not what I was after on a lazy Saturday afternoon.

Factfile:

Address: Double Tree by Hilton Hotels, Granary Wharf, Leeds LS1 4BR

Telephone: 0113 241 1007

Opening hours: 12pm to 1pm Monday to Thursday, 12pm to 2am on Friday, 7am to 2am Saturday and Sunday

Website: https://www.leedsskylounge.co.uk/

Scores

Value 6/10

Atmosphere 4/10

Service 7/10