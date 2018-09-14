Pregnant woman hospitalised after axe-wielding robbers stage smash-and-grab robbery at Bradford Cash Converters

A Cash Converters shop in Bradford has reopened after axe-wielding robbers on a motorbike staged a smash-and-grab robbery on Thursday lunchtime, making off with jewellery.

A pregnant staff member had to be taken to hospital for shock after the robbery in Tong Street but is recovering well, franchise owner Gordon Cox said.

He said: "We’re so disappointed an event like this can take place in broad daylight and wish our staff member a very speedy recovery after her visit to hospital.

"We will be working closely with the police to make sure we catch the people responsible.”

The shop reopened this morning (September 14).