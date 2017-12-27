Praise for Leeds academy’s headteacher

The education watchdog has praised school leaders following an inspection.

Ofsted rated Woodkirk Academy, in Tingley, as “Good” overall in a new report.

In a letter addressed to the headteacher, Joanna Barton, inspectors praised her for “reshaping” her leadership team.

The report said: “The leadership team has maintained the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection. Since your appointment in 2015, you have reshaped your senior leadership team to provide a more effective model of leadership for your school.

“Through your passion for and commitment to continuous improvement, you have ensured that leadership at all levels is focused on the progress of pupils and, as a result, outcomes of pupils have improved since the last inspection.”

Ofsted said the school is now on its way to reaching an “Outstanding” rating overall.

The report added: “There is strong capacity in the school’s leadership to achieve the improvements that you aspire to in order to become an outstanding school.”