Praise for ‘caring and supportive environment’ at Wakefield primary

Glowing praise has been issued for leaders at a primary school in Wakefield.

St Austin’s Catholic Primary School has maintained its “Good” rating, according to a new report by Ofsted.

Inspectors who visited the school, in Duke of York Street, Wakefield, praised its “supportive environment”, in a letter addressed to headteacher Kevin Flood.

The short inspection report said: “This school continues to be good. The leadership team has maintained the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection.

“You have upheld a school culture where talent, including in music and the arts, is celebrated within a caring, supportive environment. As one pupil told me, ‘Teachers care deeply about us.’”

Ofsted asked bosses to boost attainment of pupils in mathematics, which inspectors found had now improved.

The report added: “Parents are overwhelmingly supportive of the school. One parent summed of the thoughts of many: ‘The culture of high expectations alongside excellent academic progress has made me a very happy parent.’”