Power cuts across these Leeds areas affecting more than 2,000 homes - what Northern Powergrid says

Power cuts have been reported in Leeds today - and Northern Powergrid has issued advice to residents.

Power cuts have been reported by Northern Powergrid in three areas of Leeds: Beeston, Headingley and Morley.

The situation in Beeston

The power cut in Beeston was first reported at about 11.47am.

The Powergrid team says that 2,390 homes are affected and that the reason for the power cut is 'an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment' in the area.

Power is expected to return by 1.30pm.

The situation in Headingley

The power cut in Headingley was first reported at 8.38am.

The power has been switched off for safety purposes while engineers work on the cables and equipment in the area.

About 30 homes are affected.

Electricity is expected back in Headingley/Horsforth by about 1pm.

The situation in Morley

The power cut in Morley was first reported at 9.46am.

The issue is affecting fewer than 10 homes.

The problem has been caused by 'an unexpected problem with the electricity cable' in the area.

Power service is expected to be restored by 2.30pm.

