Have your say

Boston Spa's village post office has been ram raided and a cashpoint ripped from the building.

The ATM can be seen lying in the road and the thieves are believed to have taken cash.

Damage to Boston Spa's village post office after a ram raid overnight

Video: 4x4 ram raid on bank in Leeds

Villager residents said they believed the raid happened at about 1.30am this morning. A police statement is expected later.

The post office sits on a parade of shops on the High Street.

A cashpoint was targeted by the thieves and ripped from the wall

Boston Spa residents examine the damage