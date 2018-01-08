Post mortem result due after badly decomposed body is found in Leeds

a post mortem was being carried out yesterday on a badly decomposed body which was found by a walker in Leeds.

Police were alerted at 4pm on Friday following the discovery of the body, which is believed to be male, in parkland near Cross Green Lane.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Inquiries are ongoing to try and identify who this person was.”

A forensic post mortem was due to take place yesterday to establish the cause of death. Anyone with any information is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting log number 1181 of January 5.