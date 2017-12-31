'Possible danger to life' as extreme Storm Dylan weather blows in and weather warning issued for Yorkshire

Weather experts at The Met Office have warned that there could be damage to buildings and 'potential for injuries and danger to life' due to Storm Dylan today.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Yorkshire for extreme wind today, and is set to be in place all day.

Motorists have also been warned of potential disruption to journeys.

A spokesman for the forecaster said: "Some very strong winds are possible across the far north of England on New Years Eve.

"There is a chance of damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, with the potential for injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

"Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal areas could also be a hazard.

"Longer journey times or cancellations are possible as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected with the chance that some roads and bridges could close. Powers cuts may occur and other services such as mobile phone coverage may be affected."