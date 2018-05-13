Popular Meanwood Festival is back in north Leeds

Organisers say there is something for everyone at the popular Meanwood Festival which this year boasts nearly 70 events and activities.

The ten-day long festival will be hosted at 15 locations from May 19 before it culminates in the family Fun Day and Music Festival on Bank Holiday Monday on May 28.

Festival events include, art exhibitions, arts and crafts, cakes, wildlife walks,food and drink tastings, children’s drama, poetry readings, tea tasting experiences and even spoon whittling.

The grand finale fun day takes place on the Meanwood Cricket Club pitch next to the Myrtle Tavern from noon to 4pm, with the music festival following on from 4.30pm to 7pm.

This year’s fun day will have over 60 community and craft stalls and a range of family activities including donkey rides, face painting and a ride-on fire engine plus inflatables.

Foodies are also well-catered for with food from around the world.

Festival organiser Gordon Charlesworth said: “We have a very exciting festival line-up this year and I advise people to book early where needed to avoid disappointment. Leaflets are being delivered door to door in Meanwood so local residents won’t miss out.”

Gordon also thanked the festival sponsors who back the event as well as the Myrtle Tavern and Meanwood Cricket Club for their support for the fun day.

Meanwood Festival is the jewel in the crown of the Meanwood Valley Partnership, which consists of volunteers working to enhance the area.

To view a full programme of events, or learn how to get involved, visit the website at meanwoodfestival.com or join the Meanwood Valley Partnership Facebook group.