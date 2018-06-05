Popular Leeds tea room closes after sudden liquidation

A cafe and tea rooms in a Leeds suburb has shocked customers by announcing its sudden closure.

Jameson's Cafe and Tea Rooms in Oakwood shut on May 31 due to the ill health of its owner, and has now gone into liquidation.

A sister branch in Sheffield has been sold.

Review: Jameson's, Oakwood

A Facebook post read:

"It’s with great sadness to inform you that Jameson's Cafe & Tea Rooms Ltd has had to close due to serious health issues; the business will be liquidated with immediate effect.

"The Sheffield branch, Abbeydale Road, remains open and under new ownership.

"If you had a future booking with us in Leeds please accept our sincere apologies.

"If you have purchased a voucher for Jameson’s Cafe & Tea Rooms Ltd that you had planned to use in our Leeds branch please once again accept our apologies, you will be able to put a claim in to the nominated liquidator in due course. Customers will be contacted directly.

"We would like to take the opportunity to thank you for your custom, loyalty and support."

Customers expressed their shock on social media, with many feeling aggrieved that they had been sold vouchers just days before the liquidation.

23 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers

