Popular Leeds nightspot Bar Soba closes down

One of Leeds' most popular cocktail bars has announced it is to close.

Bar Soba on Merrion Street, which has been open since 2015, also served pan-Asian food.

It was part of a Scottish chain and was their first site to open south of the border.

Luckily for its customers, a cryptic announcement on the bar's Facebook page confirmed that another branch will be opening elsewhere in the city centre soon.

"Hey Leeds! After just shy of three great years, Bar Soba Merrion Street is now closed. It’s not farewell forever though, as we will be opening a brand new Bar Soba venue in a different location in Leeds very soon – so stay tuned for details of our new home! For now, we’d like to say a big thank you to all of our neighbours on Merrion Street who treated us as friends and also a huge thank you to our team who have put their heart and soul into Soba. We love you all! To all of our guests, thanks for your support and we look forward to welcoming you all to our new home very soon."

In 2015, a mass brawl broke out at the bar during an after-party hosted by an external promoter following the MOBO Awards, which had been held at the First Direct Arena. Grime artist Stormzy and hip-hop duo Krept & Konan were spotted at the unofficial bash, although they were not involved in the altercation.