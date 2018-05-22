Popular Leeds city centre coffee shop closes its doors

An independent cafe on The Calls has shut after their landlords sold the building.

Kapow Coffee announced the closure on their Facebook page and described it as 'inevitable' as the building now has new owners.

They had occupied the unit for the past four years.

They are hoping to find new premises on The Calls and have promised further updates.

In a statement, owners Simon and Steve said:

"We’re sorry to say we are saying goodbye to our store on The Calls. Some of you already knew this was coming. It was inevitable that we would have to leave soon with new owners of the building and the brasserie gone. It’s been our home for the past four years and Brasserie Forty 4 were the best. We have been on The Calls at two other locations before this one, and hopefully we should be back with you shortly close by. So biggest apologies to all our loyal customers. Please bear with us for a short while whilst we sort ourselves out. In the meantime you can find us at our Thorntons Arcade store. See you soon."