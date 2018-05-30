Popular Leeds city centre café reopens in new location

Have your say

An independent café in Leeds which was forced to close its doors last week has officially reopened in a new location.

Kapow Coffee announced their closure on their Facebook page on May 22, describing it as 'inevitable' because the building now has new owners.

They had occupied the unit for the past four years.

Today, the cafe said on Facebook that it is back at the Calls, moving to the foyer of number 46.

The café will be open from 7am to 5pm.

Will you be heading down to check out the new digs?

