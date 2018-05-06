Popular food festival to return to north Leeds park

Thousands are expected to descend on Roundhay Park later this summer for the return of the popular North Leeds Food Festival to Roundhay Park.

Now in its third year, the festival - which will take place on June 30 and July 1 - showcases the region’s best talent in food, drink and performing arts.

A new festival layout this year will house the ‘artisan producer market’ in giant marquees boasting over 75 stalls of food and drink.

There will also be eight pop-up bars including a speciality wine bar, a prosecco bar, local gin bars, cider bar and the ‘Soldiers Ale House’ for beer enthusiasts, offering over 22 local beers and ales.

Festival director Michael Johnston said: “Our ethos has always been to be globally inspired and locally produced. This applies to all elements of the festival – the food, the music, the art and the entertainment. Once again, the food at the festival will be inspired by all four corners of the globe. Attendees can expect delicious cuisines that don’t feature often in the UK, such as Malaysian, Peruvian or Armenian.

“We want to show that celebrating international influence doesn’t have to be done at the expense of the local economy. All the traders are locally sourced, so we know we can fulfil this objective.”

He added: “New for 2018, we will be hosting an arena for live talks on subjects including nutrition, the future of food and veganism. Tying in well with our new wellbeing area, this will provide a new, more forward-thinking dimension to the festival.”

The festival will also feature over 26 performers over the weekend and will also raise cash and awareness for Leeds Mind. For more information and tickets, visit www.northleedsfoodfestival.co.uk.