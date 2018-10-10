Poppy Truck looks for new sponsors to keep on trucking

A haulage firm boss who raises money for the Royal British Legion with her decorated truck and trailer is seeking sponsors.

Christine Langham, from Sunk Island, near Hull, is well known at events around the country with her crowd-pulling Poppy Truck, hand-painted with images from both world wars.

Poppy Truck owner Christine Langham

She has spent many thousands out of her own pocket on the truck and trailer, taking it to dozens of events a year.

But she says she will have to drastically cut back unless a business sponsor is found.

Out of 56 events she has been this year, she has only claimed mileage at 45p a mile from the RBL for two.

She said: “I’m the only one that is recognised by the RBL which is still going.

"The public and the veterans look forward to seeing it - it makes people smile and veterans feel remembered. But the money has to come from somewhere.”

Anyone who sponsors her will get advertising space for their logo on the trailer.

There's also plenty of space in the trailer to carry any fixtures the sponsor might want taking to events.

Email cb.h.chris@live.co.uk.