Poppy Devey Waterhouse murder accused Joe Atkinson will appear in Leeds Crown Court today

Joe Atkinson, 25, will appear before Leeds Crown Court on Thursday afternoon.

The former Wetherby High School pupil is accused of murdering Poppy, 24, who was found dead in the apartment they shared in Richmond Hill on Friday December 14.

He appeared in Magistrates Court last month but spoke only to confirm his name and nationality. He is expected to enter a plea at Leeds Crown Court after 2pm today.

Tributes were paid to victim Poppy Devey Waterhouse who was a gifted mathematician with a successful career. The 24-year-old was originally from Somerset and moved to Leeds for a job as a quantitative trading analyst with bookmakers William Hill, which she began in 2017.

Academically gifted Poppy studied financial mathematics at the University of Nottingham, graduating with a first-class honours degree in 2015, and she stayed on to complete a Masters in statistics.

A spokesman for William Hill said: "I can confirm she was an employee and that we are providing support to her colleagues, who are clearly very shocked and saddened."