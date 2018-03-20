Poll shows a third of competitive dads encourage their kids to cheat

Modern dads have become more competitive than ever before, with almost a third admitting they have encouraged their child to cheat in order for them to win at all costs, according to new research.

The survey of the nation’s fathers has revealed the extent to which fatherhood has become “dog eat dog”, with a staggering 82 per cent admitting they are ruthless when it comes to their children’s achievements.

Seventeen per cent of the 1000 dads who took part in the poll have secretly paid for extra tuition or coaching to ensure their child excels wither in school work or their hobby.

Two in ten can regularly be found shouting and bellowing from the side of the pitch when their child is playing sport.

However, 78 percent of those who insist they’re lucky enough to have gifted children, said they tried to play down the talents of their offspring, so as not to make others feel bad.

The survey also revealed 14 percent of modern dads have squared up to another father in the heat of competition.

And a staggering 66 percent of those who took part in the study said they are the worse at being pushy than their partner.

A further half (49 per cent) have had rows with their partner over how pushy they are, while 29 per cent even admit they encourage their child to cheat so they can win at all costs.

Almost a third (27 per cent) said they wanted their child to be the first among their peer group to be picked for a sports “A” team, while 24 percent harbour dreams of their offspring representing the school regionally.

Nineteen per cent of cut-throat dads are pushing for their child to be offered a scholarship, while 22 percent dream of their child being made captain of the team.

When it comes to being competitive, school work and grades is where the nation’s pushy dads come into their own as36 percent said it was the most important thing. But 27 per cent said sporting achievements were most important, followed by manners and confidence.