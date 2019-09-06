Yorkshire pensioners will protest in Leeds today against scrapped free TV licenses

Have your say

Pensioners will protest outside BBC Yorkshire in Leeds today against the decision to scrap free TV licences for over 75s.

The senior citizens from across Yorkshire will hope to get the attention of representatives from the BBC to discuss their concerns.

From next summer only those over 75 years old who get pension credit will be given a free TV licence.

Everyone else will have to pay the full cost, currently over £154 a year, and the campaigners will demand that the BBC reverses its decision.

-> BBC to scrap free licence fee for millions of over-75s

Where is the protest?

The pensioners will form the protest on St Peter's Square.

This is opposite the BBC Yorkshire offices, near Leeds Bus Station.

When will the protest start?

The protest will start from 1pm today - Friday, August 6.

Who is organising the protest?

The protest is organised by the Yorkshire and the Humber Pensioners Convention (YHPC).

Pensioners from across Yorkshire will travel to Leeds in a bid to make their views heard.

-> Here is every Yorkshire Water job opportunity on offer right now