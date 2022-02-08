Yorkshire MP Stuart Andrew among those with a new job in Boris Johnson's mini reshuffle

Pudsey MP Stuart Andrew has been appointed Housing Minister, having previously served as Deputy Chief Whip since February 2020.

Jacob Rees-Mogg has been moved from his Commons Leader role, to the Minister responsible for ‘Brexit Opportunities’, which will see him based in the Cabinet Office.

The shake up follows the appointment of Steve Barclay to Number 10 Chief of Staff, a move that was facilitated by a number of Downing Street resignations at the end of last week.

Stewart Andrew, who has been appointed Minister for Housing in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, leaves 10 Downing Street, London,

Mr Andrew is not the only change to the whipping operation.

Former Chief Whip Mark Spencer has moved into Mr Rees-Mogg's old job as Commons leader, and Chris Heaton Harris - a long-time ally of Mr Johnson - will now be in charge of party discipline.

There have been concerns about the operations in the whipping office for a number of weeks, with a number of MPs having publicly called for the Prime Minister to step down amid the allegations of potentially lockdown-breaching parties at the heart of Government.

The announcements came as the Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle delivered a fresh rebuke to Mr Johnson over his claim in the Commons last week that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Savile when he was director of public prosecutions.

Sir Lindsay said he had requested a situation report from the Metropolitan Police after the Labour leader was surrounded on Monday by a mob accusing him of being a “paedophile protector”.

Sir Lindsay said: “I know it has been reported that some abuse was directed at the leader of the Opposition yesterday, related to claims made by the Prime Minister in this chamber.

“But regardless of yesterday’s incident, I made it clear last week that while the Prime Minister’s words were not disorderly they were inappropriate.

“As I said then, these sorts of comments only inflame opinions and generate disregard for the House and it is not acceptable.

“Our words have consequences and we should always be mindful of the fact.”