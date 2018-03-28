Yorkshire MP Dan Jarvis ready to defy Corbyn and Labour in bid for dual role

Dan Jarvis will attempt to defy Jeremy Corbyn and Labour’s ruling body to become Sheffield City Region mayor while remaining an MP.

The former soldier, who has won Labour’s nomination for the May 3 mayoral election in a vote of members, has written to Labour general secretary Jennie Formby to insist he will not back down from his campaign pledge to combine the two roles to leverage maximum influence in Westminster over devolution, the Yorkshire Post understands.

He has the support of the council leaders of Sheffield, Doncaster, Rotherham and Barnsley, as well as the Yorkshire and Humber parliamentary Labour Party grouping of MPs, who have also written to the party’s high command.

It sets up a high stakes battle in which the party will have to decide whether to strip Mr Jarvis of Labour’s nomination for the mayoral race, in which case he will stand aside and continue as Barnsley Central MP, it is understood.

It comes after Labour’s National Executive Committee ruled that he could not hold both posts at the same time.