Why Leeds needs to become a ‘great place to die’, according to end-of-life care expert

Leeds needs to become “a great place to die”, as the expected number of annual deaths in the city is expected to rocket by a quarter over the next decade.

That’s according Dr Mike Stockton, a leading Leeds clinician in palliative care, who claims more needs to be done to help people reaching the end of their lives die “good deaths” among loved ones and not in hospital.

Dr Stockton was speaking to the Leeds Health and Wellbeing Board this afternoon, adding that, with such a high number of people born between 1945 and 1965, known as “baby boomers”, the number of deaths in Leeds is expected to increase over the next 20 years.

He said: “Death is an inevitable part of our existence, and an important stage of our lives.

“A good death varies from person to person and culture to culture, but on the whole people wish to feel comfortable, be free from pain, be safe and secure and surrounded by the ones that they love.

“Many people do not get access to the right care are the right time before they die. More than half of the complaints to the health service ombudsman are about people at the end of their lives and half of those are upheld.

“It’s a phase where there is a risk of getting it wrong, and we only have one chance to get it right.

“Focusing on improving care for people at the end of life has a broader positive effect on adjacent services. It’s good for the system and for the city of Leeds.

“Leeds is a great place to live and a great place to grow old and, ironically, we would like to make that a great place to die.

“The majority of the population want to be at home and receiving care during their deaths, but half of deaths take place in hospital.”

He said there were 6,850 deaths per year in Leeds, and that there was an 11 per cent reduction in the number of people dying in hospital over the past decade.

But he warned that the annual number of deaths was expected to rise by 25 percent by 2040, and that capacity needed to increase to keep people out of hospital at the end of their lives.

He added: “This is mainly due to the post World War II baby boomer demographic – there will be a greater number of people dying in our society – 50 percent [of deaths] will be in the over 85s group.

“Across the UK It’s predicted that the most predominant cycle of dying is likely to be care homes.

“If there is no change in the current community capacity, the trend of people dying out of hospital will start to reverse and people will go back into hospital.

“We want to change society’s culture around dying – we need to have challenging conversations about the end of life. Talking about dying empowers you to take control of your life.”