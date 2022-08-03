Leeds School Uniform Exchange was set up in 2020, aims to make it easy for families to share and access free good quality second hand school uniform.

New laws now mean all schools in England must review their uniform policies and take steps to cut the cost of uniform for families from this September – this includes promoting second-hand uniform options.

Families who are struggling with uniform costs can get hold of high-quality second hand pieces of school uniform for next term.

Gill Coupland, Co-director of Social Business Brokers said: “Demand for school uniform over the last six months has increased massively and we know that’s because more families than ever are struggling to afford the basics.

"If you’ve got two or three children then that’s £600 - £900 per year - a huge burden for families, many of whom may already be in debt. Our uniform exchange takes some of the stress away.”

A number of pop-up uniform exchanges are being held throughout the summer across Leeds, where parents can get their hands on free, good quality items of school uniform.

Gill added: “Families can visit one of the many pop-up shops happening across Leeds and get free good quality uniform for their children - one less thing to worry about as the new school year draws closer.

"No forms to fill in. No questions asked. No hoops to jump through. Just easy access to great quality second hand uniform. Typically at one of these events around 400 to 500 items of free uniform are given away.”

The scheme was set up by Social Business Brokers, as part of their Zero Waste Leeds initiative.

Leeds school uniform exchange sessions will be held at the following dates and places from noon-2.30pm and 3pm-5.30pm:

- Monday, August 8: Springhead Park, Rothwell

- Tuesday, August 9: Hainsworth Park, Farsley

- Wednesday, August 10: Kirkstall Abbey

- Wednesday, August 17: Armley Park, Stanningley Road

- Friday, August 19: Primrose Valley Park, Temple Newsam

- Monday, August 22: Bramley Park, Westover Road

- Thursday, August 25: Scatcherd Park, Morley

- Wednesday, August 31: Parkside, Belle Isle

- Friday, September 2: East End Park