Where to vote in Leeds – every single polling station in the city by Ward

Of course, your nearest polling station will be printed on your polling card, that should have come through in the post if you have registered to vote in time.
Of course, your nearest polling station will be printed on your polling card, that should have come through in the post if you have registered to vote in time.
But, with 346 polling stations across the city, aren’t you curious as to where people are going to be casting their ballots?
Here is our list every single polling station in the city – from pubs, to model boat clubs – here is your extensive guide to where the people of Leeds will be marking their Xs.
Alwoodley
Wigton Moor United Reformed Church, (Rear Entrance), High Ash Drive
The Allerton, Nursery Lane
Tree Tops Community Centre, Squirrel Way
Lord D`Arcy Public House, (Barons Room), 618 Harrogate Road
St John`s Church Hall, Fir Tree Lane
Alwoodley Primary School, (Lower Hall), Cranmer Rise
Moortown Methodist Church Hall, (Community Room), Alderton Rise
Alwoodley Community Association, (Council Room), The Avenue
Armley
The Common House, Lilac Grove, Victoria Park Avenue
The Apostolic Church, (The Church At Amen Corner), Armley Ridge Road
Portable Building at the junction of, Cockshott Lane & Wyther Park Road
Armley Primary School, (Nursery), Salisbury Terrace
Holy Family R C Primary School, (School Annexe Building), Parliament Road
St Bartholomews Parish Hall, (Main Hall), Wesley Road
Portable building in Charlie Cake Park, (Opposite Springfield Mount)
Interplay Theatre Company, Armley Ridge Road
Portable building on land adjacent to, Poplar Mount & Poplar Way
Venerable Bede Church, Greenhill Road
Bramley Working Men`s Club, (The Lounge), 68 Elder Road
Leeds Yorkshire Housing Association, Site Office, Spring Valley Court
New Wortley Community Centre, (New Building), Tong Road
Ardsley & Robin Hood
The Old Halfway House, Leeds Road
Lofthouse Community Centre, 1 Ramsgate Crescent
Methodist Schoolroom, (The Main Hall), Leeds Road
Thorpe Community Centre, Stanhope Gardens
Winthorpe Residents Association, Winthorpe Avenue
Christ Church Hall, Leeds Road
Tingley Youth & Community Centre, (Upper Hall), Smithy Lane
West Ardsley Methodist Church, 203 Haigh Moor Road
Tingley Athletics Club, The Crescent, Casson Avenue
St Michael`s Parish Hall, Church Lane
St Gabriels Community Centre, (Community Room), Fall Lane
Northfields Community Centre, 2 Northfield Place
Tingley Youth & Community Centre, (Lower Hall), Smithy Lane
Adel & Wharfedale
Holy Trinity Church, (Meeting Room), Green Lane
Adel Methodist Church Hall, Gainsborough Avenue
Holy Trinity C of E Primary School, (School Library), Green Lane
Holt Park Active, (The Big Blue Room), Holtdale Approach
Adel Memorial Hall, Church Lane
Adel St John the Baptist C of E Primary School, Long Causeway
Old Pool Bank Village Hall, Quarry Farm Road, Old Pool Bank
Pool In Wharfedale Village Memorial Hall, (Main Hall), Arthington Lane
Arthington Village Hall, Holme View, Arthington Lane AWI
Bramhope Primary School, (Upper School Hall), Tredgold Crescent
Beeston & Holbeck
Community Room, Ingram Gardens
Holbeck Working Mens Club, (The Blue Room), Jenkinson Lawn
St Anthonys Church Hall, Old Lane
Broadway Public House, Function Room, Dewsbury Road
Portable building on land adjacent to, Former Parkwood
Community Centre, Parkwood Close
Beeston Juniors Football Club, Cardinal Square
Cottingley Community Centre, 115 Cottingley Approach
St Lukes Church, Malvern Road
Beeston St Mary`s Parish Centre, Town Street
Mill Hill Unitarian Chapel, City Square, Leeds
Ingram Road Primary School, (The Haven), Brown Lane
Burmantofts & Richmond Hill
Ebor Gardens Community Centre, Haslewood Drive
Scargill Grange Community Room, Gargrave Approach
St Cyprian`s Church Hall, Bellbrooke Avenue Entrance
Nowell Mount Community Centre, Nowell Mount
Portable building on land in Ivy Grove, at the junction with Dawlish Road
Starlight Dance Studios, (Side Entrance), Rookwood Road
Living Hope Church, The Place, Saxton Lane
Richmond Hill Academy, (Main Hall), Clark Lane
East End Park WMC, (Children`s Room), Vinery View
St Hilda`s Church, Cross Green Lane
One Community Centre, Cromwell Street, Lincoln Green
St Agnes United Church Hall, Shakespeare Close, Off Stoney Rock Lane
Bramley & Stanningley
Bramley Baths, (Dance Studio), Broad Lane
Moorside Tara Community Centre, St Catherine’s Drive
Hollybush Primary School, (Beauty Suite – Annexe Buildings) Landseer Mount
St Peters Church, Lower Hall, Hough Lane
Fairfield Community Centre, Fairfield Terrace
Stanningley Primary School, (Community Room), Leeds and Bradford Road
Portable building on land at the junction of, Calverley Lane & Summerfield Drive
Youth Inc, (Main Hall), 15/17 Broadlea Hill
Summerfield Primary School, Intake Lane
Portable building on parking area at the junction, of Rossefield Approach & Rossefield Grove
Bramley Community Centre, (Main Hall), Waterloo Lane
Bramley Christian Church, Snowden Crescent
Chapel Allerton
Portable building on grassed area next to, the car park of Sheepscar WMC, Savile Drive
Mill Field Primary School, (Entrance Hall), Potternewton Mount
Chapel Allerton Primary School, (Large Hall), Harrogate Road
The Methodist Centre, Town Street
Portable building on land at Gledhow Park Avenue, at the junction with Gledhow Park Drive
Harehills Lane Baptist Church, 13 Hilton Place
Roscoe Methodist Church, Francis Street, Chapeltown
Chapeltown Community Nursery, Reginald Street
St Martins Memorial Institute, (Church Hall), St Martins View
Woodhouse Community Sports Club, Meanwood Road
Calverley & Farsley
Calverley Parkside Primary School, (Nursery Annexe), Victoria Street
The Owl Public House, (The Conservatory), 1 Rodley Lane
Woodhall Sports Pavilion, Woodhall Lane
Farsley Library, (Meeting Room), Old Road
Farsley Springbank Junior School, (Annexe Building), Wesley Street
St James the Great Parish Hall, Galloway Lane
Portable building on land at, Highfield Green
The Church In Rodley, (Church Hall), Wesley Terrace
Cross Gates & Whinmoor
Methodist School Room, 3 Austhorpe Road
Garden Village Welfare Hall, Pendas Way
Portable building on grassed area, Kingswear Parade (opposite the Devon Public House)
Portable building at the junction of, Smeaton Approach & Barnard Way
Manston Primary School, (Year 3 Classroom Aquila), Dennil Road
Whinmoor St Pauls C of E Primary School, (Church room), Whinmoor Crescent
Fieldhead Carr Youth Centre, Naburn Approach
White Laithe Primary School, Naburn Drive
Swarcliffe Community Centre, Stanks Gardens
Grimes Dyke Primary School, (Key Stage 1 Hall), Stanks Drive
Swarcliffe Baptist Church, Swarcliffe Drive
Farnley & Wortley
Portable building on land at the junction of, Whitehall Road & Prince Edward Road
Greenhill Primary School, Gamble Hill Drive
Retail unit, formerly Armley Juniors Project 4 Young People, On Shopping Parade, 26 Heights Drive
Portable building on land at Tong Way, at the junction with Tong Walk
West Link (Leeds West City Learning Centre), (Reception area – side entrance), Swallow Mount
Five Lanes Primary School, (Community Room), Stradbroke Way
Old Farnley & District Community Centre, Hillside Hall, Cross Lane
Portable building on grassed area, Whincover Bank, Near junction with Whincover Drive
Lower Wortley Community Centre, Lower Wortley Road
St John the Evangelist Church Hall, Dixon Lane Road
Highfield Methodist Church, Highfield Avenue
New Farnley Community Centre, (Main Hall), Low Moor Side
Gipton & Harehills
Dame Fanny Waterman Community Centre, (The Hall), Coldcotes Grove Entrance
St Aidans Church Hall, Elford Place West
Gipton Methodist Church, Oak Tree Place
Bankside Primary School, (Small Hall), Access via Shepherds Lane
Harehills Primary School, (Community Room), Darfield Road
St Wilfrids Church Hall, (Main Hall), Chatsworth Road
Oakwood Primary Academy, (Community room via main entrance), North Farm Road
New Henry Barran Centre, (Sports Hall), Amberton Grove
Harehills WMC, (Lounge entrance), Cowper Road
Guiseley & Rawdon
Hawksworth C of E Primary School, (Classroom 4), Main Street
St Mary`s Catholic Comprehensive School, (Visitors Entrance), Bradford Road
1st Guiseley Guide HQ & Community Hall, The Green
Guiseley Baptist Church, Oxford Road
Yeadon Westfield Junior School, (Year 5 Haworth Classroom), Crofters Lea
5`s Soccer Centre, Millfield House, Kirk Lane
Greenacre Community Hall, (Hawksworth Room), New Road Side
Rawdon Model Boat Club, Larkfield Road
Portable building on grassed area at the junction, of Tennyson Street & Queensway
Tranmere Park Primary School, (Community Room), Ridge Close
Guiseley AFC, Nethermoor Park, Otley Road
Garforth & Swillington
East Garforth Primary Academy, (Main Hall), Via Aberford Road
Firthfields Community Centre, Firthfields
Garforth Library, (Meeting Room), Lidgett Lane
Garforth Community Association, (Miners Welfare Hall), 56 Main Street
Strawberry Fields Primary School, (Community Room), Lidgett Lane
Community Centre, Church Gardens, (Off Church Lane)
Ninelands Primary School, Ninelands Lane
Green Lane Primary Academy, Ribblesdale Avenue, Garforth
Primrose House, Church Close
Great and Little Preston Village Hall, Preston Lane
East Garforth Community Centre, The Crescent
Astley Court Community Centre, Primrose Hill Close
Cliff Top Park Office, Selby Road
Harewood
Scarcroft Village Hall, Wetherby Road
Thorner Parish Centre, Church View
Aberford Village Hall, Main Street South
Barwick In Elmet Village Hall, Chapel Lane
Harewood Village Hall, Church Lane
Shadwell Recreational Centre, Holywell Lane
Scholes Elmet Primary School, (Youth Wing), Station Road
Collingham Memorial Hall, (The New Supper Room), Main Street
Linton Village Hall, Linton Lane
East Keswick Village Hall, (Verity Room), School Lane
Bardsey Village Hall, Woodacre Lane
Headingley & Hyde Park
Headingley Enterprise and Arts Centre (Heart), (The Shire Oak Room), Bennett Road
Headingley Parish Hall, (The Elam Room), St Michaels Road
The Conservatory, (Recreation Room), James Baillie Park
Brudenell Primary School, Welton Place
The Cardigan Centre, (Ground Floor Meeting Room), 145-149 Cardigan Road
Emerald Headingley Stadium, South Stand, Entrance from Car Park E, St Michael`s Lane
Shire Oak C of E Primary School, Wood Lane
Wrangthorn Church Hall, 2A Hyde Park Terrace
Brudenell Social Club, 33 Queens Road
Woodhouse Community Centre, (Main Hall), 197 Woodhouse Street
Quarry Mount Childrens Centre, (Training Room), Quarry Street
Horsforth
Portable building on car park adjacent to, Rawdon Meadows Playing Fields
Lister Hill Baptist Church, 1 Brownberrie Avenue
Woodside Methodist Church Hall, Outwood Lane
Horsforth Featherbank Infants School, (School Hall), Featherbank Avenue
Central Methodist Church, Opposite Library, Town Street
Portable building adjacent to Jubilee Hall, Layton Avenue
Broadfields Sheltered Housing Complex, King George Road
Newlaithes Primary School, (School Bungalow), Victoria Crescent
St Margaret`s Parish Centre, Church Lane
Portable Building on grassed area, near the Cricket Pavilion, Calverley Lane
Hunslet & Riverside
Holy Trinity Church, Boar Lane
Leeds Minster, (City of Leeds Room), Kirkgate
The Apostles Continuation Church, (Ground Floor Meeting Room), Disraeli Gardens
Cockburn Sports Hall, Primrose Lane
Rowland Road Working Mens Club, (Committee Room), 38 Rowland Road
Building Blocks Centre, (Main Hall), Tempest Road Entrance
Portable building on car park, adjacent to Hunslet Health Centre, Church Street, Hunslet
Hunslet Sports and Social Club, Moor Road
Hunslet Church of the Nazerene, Lupton Street
Kirkstall
Hawksworth Wood Primary School, Cragside Walk Entrance, Kirkstall
S.T.E.P Centre For the Over 60`S, 244 Queenswood Drive
St Stephens Parish Hall, (Main Hall), Norman Street
Queenswood Social Club, (The Lounge), 77 Queenswood Drive
Beecroft Primary School, (Main Hall), Eden Way
Portable building on land at, Village Place
Burley Greenhow Community Room, Haddon Road
West Park United Reformed Church, (Reception Area), Spen Lane
Kippax & Methley
Churchville House, Churchville Drive
Micklefield Youth Centre, Great North Road
Valley Ridge Community Centre, Valley Ridge
Lady Elizabeth Hastings C of E Junior School, (The Library), Green Lane
Vicars Court, (The Old School), Vicars Terrace
Hollins Grove Sheltered Housing, (The Lounge), Hollins Grove
Kippax Library, (Children`s Room in Basement), Westfield Lane
Portable building on grassed area, Church View, Ledston Luck
Kippax Community Centre, Gibson Lane
Kippax Leisure Centre, Station Road
Portable building near, Allerton Bywater Post Office, Highfield Green
Methley Methodist Church, Main Street, Mickletown
Methley Cricket Club, Little Church Lane
Portable building on land near, No`s 2 – 8 Embleton Road
Killingbeck & Seacroft
Portable building at the junction of, York Road & Somerville Green
Cross Gates Primary School, (The Parents Room), Poole Crescent
The Pavilion, Access Via Back Sutton Approach, Off Sutton Approach
Portable building on land near the junction of, Monkswood Bank & Monskwood Drive
Portable building on land adjoining, Barncroft Towers
Portable building at the junction of, Fearnville Drive & Dib Lane
St Richard`s Church Hall, (The Crypt), Kentmere Avenue
Our Lady`s RC Primary School, (Year 6 Classroom), Pigeon Cote Road
Beechwood Nursery, Beechwood Primary School, Kentmere Avenue
Seacroft Village Hall, York Road
Denis Healey Centre, Foundry Mill Street
Portable building on grassed area, Queensview, Brooklands Avenue
Cross Gates Branch Library, Farm Road
Little London & Woodhouse
Portable building at Grafton School, Craven Road
All Souls Church, Blackman Lane
New Little London Community Centre, Oatland Lane
Portable building at the junction of, Lovell Park Hill & Lovell Park Close, Little London
Merrion House, (Access via Woodhouse Lane entrance only), Woodhouse Lane
Mill Hill Unitarian Chapel, City Square, Leeds
Park Dale Hall, Marlborough Towers, (Opposite Leeds City College)
Swarthmore Education Centre, (Room 2), 2-7 Woodhouse Square
Hyde Park Methodist Church Hall, Woodsley Road
Better Leeds Communities, (Community Room), 42/46 Burley Lodge Road
Middleton Park
Portable building at the junction of, Lanshaw View & Town Street
Middleton Community Centre, 2 Acre Road
BITMO`s Gate (Former Belle Isle Library Building), Aberfield Gate
St John & St Barnabas Parish Hall, Off Belle Isle Road
Sharp Lane Primary School, Sharp Lane
West Grange Church, (Main Hall), West Grange Garth
Broom Nook Sheltered Housing, Broom Nook
Westwood Primary School, (Community Room), Helston Walk entrance only
St Mary`s Parochial Church Hall, North Lingwell Road
Portable building at the junction of, Manor Farm Rise & Manor Farm Drive
Cranmore and Raylands Community Centre, (Main Hall), Cranmore Drive
Portable building on grassed verge, adjacent to 31 Lingwell Road, Middleton, Leeds
St Cross Church, Middleton Park Avenue
Morley North
Drighlington Meeting Hall, (Main Hall), Moorland Road
Gildersome Meeting Hall, Town Street
St Peter`s Church Hall, At the Junction Of, Victoria Road & Rooms Lane
Churwell Community Centre (Stanhope Hall), (Main Hall), Elland Road
Asquith Primary School, (Nursery Room), Horsfall Street
Drighlington Meeting Hall, (Main Hall), Moorland Road
St Peter`s Church Hall, Church Street
Churwell Primary School, (Training Room), Westwood SideMoortown
St Urban`s Catholic Primary School, Tongue Lane
Moortown Baptist Church, (Music Room), 204 King Lane
Moortown Primary School, (Main Hall), Shadwell Lane
Carr Manor High School, (G1 Technology Classroom), Carr Manor Road
The Corner House Club, 266 Lidgett Lane
Queens Hall, 294 Harrogate Road
Sophistica Hair & Beauty, 173 Stonegate Road, Leeds
Holy Trinity Community Hall, (Annexe), Church Lane
Stainbeck United Reformed Church, Entrance Off Stainbeck Road
Morley South
St Andrews Community Hall, St Andrews Avenue
St Francis Catholic Primary School, (Before & after school club), Highcliffe Road
Fountain Primary School, (Annexe Building), Fountain Street
Morley Town Hall, (Alexandra Hall), Queen Street
Newlands Methodist Church, Albert Drive
Church of the Latterday Saints, Bridge Street
Westerton Primary School, Hesketh Lane
Sports Club, Glen Road
Newlands Primary School, (The Nursery), Albert Drive
Otley & Yeadon
Otley Social Club, Concert Room, Hollin Gate
Westgate Primary School, (Westgate Nursery), Springfield Place Entrance
The Bridge Church, Bridge Street
Newall Church Hall, Newall Carr Road
Otley All Saints C of E Primary School, (Nursery Classroom), Lisker Drive
Yeadon Cricket Club, High Street
Yeadon Methodist Church Hall, Chapel Hill
Queensway Primary School, (The Retreat), Coppice Wood Avenue
Pudsey
Co-op Academy Beckfield, Formerly Pudsey Tyersal Junior & Infants School), (Nursery Unit)
Pudsey Waterloo Primary School, Victoria Road
Portable building at Greenside Primary School, Chapeltown
Pudsey Grangefield School, (Meeting room at the entrance), Access via Mount Pleasant Road
Park Spring Primary School, (Staff Room), Wellstone Avenue
Portable building on land adjacent to, South Pudsey
Community Education Training Centre, (Access via Lumby Lane)
Pudsey Southroyd Primary School, (Community Room), Littlemoor Crescent
St Andrews Methodist Church Hall, Robin Lane
Swinnow Children`s Centre, (The Nursery), Swinnow Primary School
Christ the Saviour Church, (Swinnow Walk Entrance), Swinnow Lane
Pudsey Primrose Hill Primary School, (Key Stage 2 Cloakroom), Primrose Hill
Rothwell
Haigh Road Community Centre, Haigh Road
John O`Gaunts Community Centre, 2 Temple Lawn
Woodlesford Methodist Chapel, Church Street, Adjacent To Woodlesford Primary School
St Mary`s Hall, Styebank Lane
The Oulton Institute, Quarry Hill
Rothwell Primary School, (Community Room), Off Carlton Lane
Rothwell Sports Centre, (Small Hall), Wakefield Road
Oulton Primary School, Green Lea
Rothwell Childrens Centre At Rose Farm, (Main Building), Cornwall Crescent
Carlton Primary School, New Road
Portable building on grassed area, at The Clock Tower, Castle Lodge Estate
Roundhay
Talbot Primary School, Entrance From Car Park, East Moor Road
Roundhay Childrens Centre, Brackenwood Drive
St Edmunds Parochial Hall, (Large Hall), Lidgett Park Road
Roundhay Parochial Hall, (Main Hall), 5 Fitzroy Drive
Roundhay School Primary Campus, Elmete Lane
Oakwood Church, Springwood Road
New Testament Church of God, (Sunday School Room), 3 Easterly Road
Portable building on grassed verge opposite, Sinai Synagogue, Roman Avenue
Temple Newsam
Portable Building in car park of, The New Wykebeck, Selby Road
Austhorpe Primary School, (The Learning Curve Room), Austhorpe Lane
Colton Methodist Church, (Main Church Hall), Meynell Road
Halton Library, 273 Selby Road
Temple Newsam Halton Primary School, (Entrance Via Children`s Centre Gate), Pinfold Lane
Portable building on land at the junction of, Woodland Hill & Cross Green Lane
St Mary`s Church Hall, 388 Selby Road
Osmondthorpe One Stop Centre, 81A Wykebeck Mount
Portable building on grassed area at the junction, of Ullswater Crescent & Rathmell Road
Portable building adjacent to 127 Cartmell Drive, Halton
Portable building on land at, Neville Garth
Weetwood
Cookridge Primary School, (Reception Classroom), Tinshill Drive
Ireland Wood Primary School, Raynel Gardens
Tinshill Free Church, Tinshill Lane
Iveson Primary School, (Early Years & Foundation Stage Building), Iveson Rise
YMCA – Lawnswood Branch, Otley Road
St Chad`s Parish Centre, Otley Road
Meanwood Community Centre, Stainbeck Avenue
Wetherby
Wetherby Deighton Gates Primary School, (Conference Room), Deighton Road
Crossley Street Primary School, (Nursery Unit)
Wetherby St James C of E Primary School, Hallfield Lane
Lady Elizabeth Hastings Primary School, Dowkell Lane, Thorp Arch
Walton Village Hall, School Lane, Walton
Boston Spa Village Hall, (Committee Room), High Street
Clilfford Village Hall, Albion Street
Bramham Village Hall, (The Supper Room), Low Way
Deepdale Community Centre, Deepdale Lane
Wetherby Health Centre, Hallfield Lane
Portable building on land opposite, 49 Aire Road
Portable building at the junction of, Butterwick Gardens & Grasmere Drive