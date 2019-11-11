This is when a byelection could be held in north Leeds - and how you can vote in the election

A notice of election was posted in the last few days to the Leeds City Council website and candidates have until the end of this week to submit nomination papers.

Coun Wilkinson, who represented Wetherby for 20 years on the council and was still a serving councillor, died last month following a short illness.

A notice of election was published on Thursday, November 7 which stated candidates had until 4pm on Friday, November 15 to submit their nomination papers to Leeds City Council.

Wetherby Town Hall.

A full list of candidates would then be published by Leeds City Council on Monday, November 18.

If there is more than one nominee, a by-election should take place on December 12 – the same day as the general election.