Wakefield Labour club criticised for using image of Stalin on poster selling £10 t-shirts

A local Labour club has been criticised after an image of Stalin appeared to be used on posters selling its merchandise.

Liberal Democrat Tom Gordon, who sits on Wakefield Council, tweeted a picture of the poster on Thursday morning, which he said he took inside Wakefield Labour club.

The club is based within the iconic Red Shed building on Vicarage Street South.

The poster shows the Photoshopped heads of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, responsible for the deaths of millions of people between the 1920s and 1950s, and his predecessor Vladimir Lenin, above T-shirts bearing the club's name and being sold for £10 at the venue.

Wakefield Labour Club, which is based at famous city landmark The Red Shed on Vicarage Street, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Coun Gordon said he had written to the city's Labour MP Mary Creagh, and council leader Peter Box about the issue.

The offices of both have been contacted for comment.

Coun Gordon branded the poster "disgraceful and disrespectful"

Coun Gordon, who was elected to serve the district's Knottingley ward in May, tweeted: "I am completely and utterly disgusted that the Wakefield Labour Club would stoop so low as to use oppressive and genocidal figures, to promote and sell their T-shirts.

"Joseph Stalin was responsible for the deaths of over a million of his own citizens, with millions more falling victim to life imprisonment and forced labour. He is widely recognised as having committed genocide when he intentionally starved the Ukrainian people in the 1930s.

"To trivialise such an abhorrent figure for the purposes of selling t-shirts is disgraceful and disrespectful. If Wakefield Labour Councillors and the MP have any decency they will condemn the actions of the Wakefield Labour Club, ensure the immediate removal of the images, see that an apology is issued, and call for an investigation as to how this happened."

Local Democracy Reporting Service