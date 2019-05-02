Voters in Leeds go to the polls for local council elections

Have your say

Voters across Leeds are heading to the polls today to make their mark in local council elections.

Votes cast today will decide the future of one councillor in each of the city's 33 wards.

Currently, the council is made up of a majority of 61 Labour councillors, meaning they have control of the authority.

Polling stations open at 7am on polling day, and open until 10pm.

This is the biggest set of local elections in England's four-year electoral cycle, with more than 8,400 seats being contested across the country.

