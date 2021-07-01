Voters go to the polls in Batley and Spen by-election

Polling stations in the Batley and Spen by-election open at 7am today (Thursday)

After weeks of campaigning in the constituency, it’s now time for residents to pick who they would like to represent them in Parliament.

A total of 16 candidates are standing in the by-election. They are:

Paul Bickerdike, Christian People’s Alliance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tracy Brabin stepped down as Batley and Spen MP after winning the West Yorkshire mayoral election in early May

Mike Davies, Alliance For Green Socialism.

Jayda Fransen, Independent.

George Galloway, Workers’ Party.

Thomas Anthony Gordon, Liberal Democrats.

Therese Hirst, English Democrats.

Howling Laud Hope, The Official Monster Raving Loony Party.

Susan Laird, Heritage Party.

Kim Michele Leadbeater, Labour Party.

Oliver James Nicholas Purser, Social Democratic Party.

Corey James Robinson, Yorkshire Party.

Andrew Jonathan Smith, Rejoin EU.

Ryan Stephenson, The Conservative Party.

Jack James Thomson, UK Independence Party.

Jonathan Richard Tilt, Freedom Alliance.

Anne Marie Waters, The For Britain Movement.

Polling stations open at 7am and will close at 10pm tonight.

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “We’re working really hard to make the election Covid-19 secure.

“One-way systems, hand sanitiser and Perspex screens will all be in place to keep people safe.

“Unless you are medically exempt, you are required to wear a face covering while inside the building.”

The by-election was triggered in early May when Tracy Brabin was elected as the new West Yorkshire Metro Mayor.

Following the murder of MP Jo Cox in 2016, Ms Brabin retained the seat for Labour, winning the by-election with a large majority of 16,537.

Ms Brabin’s majority was almost halved at the 2017 General Election, when she won by 8,961 votes.

And her majority was reduced even further at the General Election of 2019 - down to 3,525.