Tommy Robinson to stand in European Parliament elections

The anti-Islam activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon has said he will stand in the upcoming European Parliament elections.

The former English Defence League leader, who is known as Tommy Robinson, pledged to represent "the working class of England" if elected as an Independent MEP in the North West.

In a letter on his website he claimed politicians including Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn and those in the European Union are "laughing at us"

He said: "17.4 million of us voted for Brexit, but they don't care about people like us. They've tried to silence us, and they took away our democratic rights by betraying Brexit."

He went on to describe Nigel Farage, who has launched the Brexit Party, "just another millionaire stockbroker who looks down at the working classes".

Anti-extremism campaigners Hope Not Hate called for voters to sign up to oppose the "far-right thug".

Chief executive Nick Lowles said: "Stephen Lennon is a far-right thug who uses his platform to bully, abuse and stir up division, monetising his hatred to rake in donations from his fans.

"In these Euro elections, the fewer people who vote, the easier it is for extremists to win a seat, so if you've ever been appalled or angered by Stephen Lennon's constant diet of fake news, hatred and abuse towards others, then you need to ensure you, your friends, family and community turn up and vote on May 23.

"The North West needs a voice of hope, not hatred."