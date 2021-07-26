Council leader James Lewis has congratulated Leeds athletes Matty Lee and Tom Pidcock on their Olympic gold medal wins. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Both Lee and Pidcock are Leeds lads, and the city woke up on Monday morning in time to toast their successes.

Among those sending their congratulations was Leeds City Council leader James Lewis.

He said: “On behalf of the city of Leeds, I would like to congratulate diver Matty Lee and mountain biker Tom Pidcock on their fantastic gold medal success at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“This is a truly wonderful achievement and a fitting reward for their hard work and dedication over many, many years to now reach the pinnacle of their respectful sports.

“To see athletes from our city on the Olympic podium is always a very special moment, and I know the people of Leeds will be feeling very proud of both Matty and Tom.”

Lee and Daley finished with 471.81 points having never dropped out of the top two and took the Olympic title 1.23 points ahead of China, with the Russian Olympic Committee third.

Having started on the fourth row of the race, Pidcock quickly took control and powered past Mathias Flueckiger and Nino Schurter to take the lead in the fourth lap. He eventually won by more than 20 seconds.