Tokyo 2020: Leeds council leader congratulates Matty Lee and Tom Pidcock on Olympic gold medal wins
The newest Olympic sporting heroes from Leeds have been congratulated by the city's council leader after winning two gold medals at the Tokyo games.
Diver Matty Lee won gold alongside Tom Daley in the synchronised 10m platform before Tom Pidcock romped home in the men’s cross-country mountain biking.
Both Lee and Pidcock are Leeds lads, and the city woke up on Monday morning in time to toast their successes.
Among those sending their congratulations was Leeds City Council leader James Lewis.
He said: “On behalf of the city of Leeds, I would like to congratulate diver Matty Lee and mountain biker Tom Pidcock on their fantastic gold medal success at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
“This is a truly wonderful achievement and a fitting reward for their hard work and dedication over many, many years to now reach the pinnacle of their respectful sports.
“To see athletes from our city on the Olympic podium is always a very special moment, and I know the people of Leeds will be feeling very proud of both Matty and Tom.”
Lee and Daley finished with 471.81 points having never dropped out of the top two and took the Olympic title 1.23 points ahead of China, with the Russian Olympic Committee third.
Having started on the fourth row of the race, Pidcock quickly took control and powered past Mathias Flueckiger and Nino Schurter to take the lead in the fourth lap. He eventually won by more than 20 seconds.
