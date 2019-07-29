This Leeds park and ride could get five 'ultra low emission' buses worth £3m

Leeds commuters could soon get the chance to ride some of the world’s most environmentally friendly buses.

Regional decision-makers will next week discuss plans to bring new “Ultra-Low Emission Buses” (ULEB) to the Stourton Park and Ride site in east Leeds.

A new generation of buses could be coming to Leeds park and riders.

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA), a regional super-council which makes decisions on large infrastructure and transport projects, will discuss plans for the buses at a meeting next week.

A report by WYCA officers claims there will be “at least five” double-deck buses, which will remove 617 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, compared to a fleet of seven standard buses.

It states: “[The plans] support the ambitions of the combined authority’s emerging Clean Energy Strategy to become a resilient zero carbon energy economy by 2036. This prioritises

efficient and integrated transport through the deployment of cleaner transport technologies, including investment in zero-emission, low carbon bus technology.”

The total cost of the scheme is expected to be around £2.7m, of which £1.65m will come from WYCA.

If all goes to plan, a full business case is expected to be submitted for the plans in January 2020, while buses are expected to be in action in December 2020.