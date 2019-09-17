This Leeds city centre road could close to traffic as part of £1.7m of works

More than £1m of work to improve public spaces could involve closing a city centre road to traffic.

A Leeds City Council report into proposed changes to Cookridge Street suggests a new “linear public space” be created, and could include rain gardens, play areas and street cafes.

Leeds City Council's artist impression of changes to Cookridge Street.

It’s part of the continuing Headrow Gateway plans, which aim to dramatically alter the flows of traffic running through the city centre.

The report is set to go before the council’s decision-making executive board this week.

It reads: “Cookridge Street is a large area of road infrastructure that, since 2016 has annually been home to the ‘pop-up park’. This initiative is part of the Our Spaces tactical and temporary programme of events and activities in the city centre that is well received by members of the public.

“As part of the Headrow Gateway the city has the opportunity to create a new permanent ‘park’ in the city centre from the Headrow to St. Anne’s Street.

“The design brief for the proposals identifies the ambition for Cookridge Street to create a new linear public space that offers opportunities for seating, tree planting, rain gardens, incidental play, cycling and street cafes for everyone to enjoy’ as well as providing the opportunity to maximise green infrastructure.”

It adds that works looking into the feasibility of the scheme have now finished, adding that the junction between Cookridge Street and St Anne’s Street will be “realigned” to include a new drop off point for visitors to the nearby Radisson Blu hotel.

It adds: “The hotel as a result of the proposals to close Cookridge Street, will have no access to vehicles to their existing drop off point.

“In response to this the Radisson Blue (sic) are considering the opportunity to create a new entrance straight into the hotel restaurant from Cookridge Street through one of the existing windows close to St Anne’s Street.”

It is anticipated detailed designs will be put forward later this year, and for work to be finished by March 2021.