These six buildings in Leeds have Grenfell-style cladding

Six buildings in Leeds still have Grenfell-style cladding, government data has revealed.

Data released on Thursday March 7 as part of the Government's Building Safety Programme states that six buildings in the city have Aluminium Composite Material (ACM) cladding systems unlikely to meet building regulations.

Waterside Apartments Aruba & Montagu in the City Island Development on Gotts Road.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) established the Building Safety Programme after the Grenfell Tower tragedy "to cover high-rise residential buildings over 18 metres, including hotels, to make sure that residents of high rise buildings are safe - and feel safe - now, and in the future."

ACM cladding is typically used on buildings as a form of rainscreen to prevent water from penetrating the walls.

The type of cladding on Grenfell Tower, which had a polyethylene core, is thought to have contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.

Park Plaza, Boar Lane, is one of the buildings with ACM cladding unlikely to meet current regulations.

The council has listed the affected buildings in the city as:

1) 20:20 House, Skinner Lane

2) City Island Phase 2, Waterside Apartments Aruba & Montagu, Gotts Road

3) Park Plaza Hotel, Boar Lane

Quay One, Neptune Street, has ACM cladding unlikely to meet current building regulations.

4) Quay One, Neptune Street

5) Skyline Apartments, 1 St Peter's Square

6) 1 Brewery Wharf, Waterloo Street

The MHCLG said: "Once buildings with ACM cladding systems are identified, local authorities work with fire and rescue services to ensure that interim safety measures are in place and to ensure that the buildings are remediated to comply with building regulations."

Skyline Tower on St Peter's Square also has the Grenfell-style cladding.

A spokesman for the council said: "All of the buildings have temporary arrangements in place which have satisfied the West Yorkshire Fire Service that they can be satisfactorily managed and continue to be lived in.

"The council is continuing to work with the owners of the blocks in question around any necessary work which needs to be carried out."

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service is responsible for ensuring that those responsible for the commercial buildings in the city, including the Park Plaza on Boar Lane, are complying with the law and fulfilling their management obligations.

The fire service explained they "have a role, working in partnership with others, to ensure the provisions made in respect of fire safety are adequate in respect of occupants, the general public. and our own staff should they have to respond to an incident at the premise."

Work on the Park Plaza hotel has already begun.

A spokesman for the PPHE Hotel Group, which includes Park Plaza said: PPHE can confirm that the preferred contractor commenced onsite setup works in February 2019; including site hoarding and erection of welfare areas within permitted areas around the northern perimeter of the hotel.

1 Brewery Wharf has also been identified as having the cladding.

"Scaffolding up to the third floor will be erected in March and remain insitu throughout the works until late November 2019.

"Cladding removal works will commence in early April and the hotel will remain fully open throughout this time.

"A management plan is in place with the chosen contractor to ensure the works do not negatively affect the guest experience, and PPHE has agreed time restrictions regarding site activities wherever drilling is involved in order to minimise any disruption to our guests’ stay."

PPHE reiterated that the current interim measures remain sound as per the regulatory authorities and it is committed to the safety and security of its guests and team members at all times.

Nick Massingham, development manager for 20:20 House confirmed a plan was in place but the timescale to complete it was not get finalised.

He said: "We have a plan in place to replace the ACM panels.

"The timescale is under review at present as we are waiting for a claim lodged with the building warranty providers to be decided."

Savills are responsible for managing the City Island Phase 2, Waterside Apartments Aruba & Montagu on Gotts Road. Works are due to start on altering the cladding next year.

A spokeswoman said: "As the appointed managing agent at Waterside Apartments in Leeds, Savills can confirm on behalf of the owner of the building, that full reporting from the technical advisers has been concluded, and the detailed design and specification phase is about to start in conjunction with the local fire service and building control.

"It is expected that a contractor will be appointed later this year with works commencing early next.

"Residents will be the first to be informed of the detailed plans and the programme of works."

The owners of the remaining three buildings could not be reached for comment.

Communities Secretary Rt Hon James Brokenshire MP said: “There is nothing more important than making sure people are safe in their homes. All buildings have interim safety measures in place, so people can sleep safely in their beds.

“Further progress has been made in remediation, but more needs to be done. In the social sector, we are fully funding the replacement of ACM cladding with up to £400 million and this is happening now.

“I have repeatedly made clear that building owners and developers must replace dangerous cladding quickly and the costs must not be passed on to leaseholders. My message is clear and I stand by my word – private building owners must pay for this work now or they will pay more later.”

The Government has now banned combustible materials in the external walls of new high-rise homes.

Guidelines state that local authorities will get the Government’s full backing, including financial support if necessary, to enable them to carry out emergency work on affected private residential buildings with unsafe ACM cladding and they will recover the costs from building owners.