These are the places in Leeds Jeremy Corbyn is visiting today

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is visiting Leeds and Wakefield today.

The MP used a speech at a rally in Wakefield this morning to call for a 'practical' and 'democratic' general election to be held to deal with the Brexit crisis.

He is spending the rest of the day in Leeds.

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn's speech in Wakefield this morning - in full

He will attend an event in Guiseley hosted by parliamentary candidate Jane Aitchison, where he will meet around 150 party members, before heading to Morley to meet Morley and Outwood candidate Deanne Ferguson. The seat is currently held by Conservative MP Andrea Jenkyns, who is pro-Leave.

In May 2017, Corbyn attracted huge crowds when he spoke outside the Brudenell Social Club in the student area of Hyde Park ahead of the general election. A road had to be closed to allow him to address supporters outside the music venue, where he had originally planned to speak inside.