The words 'national interest' are finally being heard in Parliament over Brexit deadlock, says Yorkshire MP Kevin Hollinrake

Backbenchers in the Commons are increasingly coming out in support of the Prime Minister's Brexit deal in the national interest, according to a Yorkshire Conservative MP.

Speaking after European leaders agreed to grant an extension to the Brexit process until the end of October, Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake said he did not believe the task of getting the Withdrawal Agreement in Parliament would "drag on" until then.

Describing the decision as "disappointing", he told The Yorkshire Post: "Like most people I don't want to see this drag on any longer. But [Theresa May] doesn't have any other option at the moment. Parliament has said she can't continue with no deal even if she wants to.

"A promise was made that we would have a free trade deal so we need to get on with that.

"Parliament has got to come to a sensible position, which in my view is to support the Prime Minister's deal.

"The difference between the Labour position on this and the Conservative position is tiny. We have got to get away from party politics and start doing what is in the national interest and have a conversation with backbenchers from our side and the opposition side.

"Some of the people I have spoken to are more likely to support it now. It is not going to drag on until October 31. The words national interest are increasingly being heard in Parliament. That is a good sign for the coming days and weeks."

Other Yorkshire MPs have also been reacting to the delay, with a mixture of views.

Labour's Mary Creagh, MP for Wakefield and a supporter of the People's Vote campaign for a second referendum, said: "People across the UK will be relieved at this sensible extension.

"Parliament must agree tomorrow and MPs must move swiftly to break the Brexit deadlock with a confirmatory ballot on the PM's deal."

Andrea Jenkyns, Tory MP for Morley and Outwood and a staunch Brexiteer, said on Twitter: "The PM catastrophically messed-up the Brexit negotiations, antagonised our confidence & supply partners with the toxic backstop. We have witnessed the humiliating spectacle of a British PM walking around the Council of Europe with a begging bowl & now an extension to October!"

Former Brexit secretary David Davis, MP for Haltemprice and Howden in East Yorkshire, insisted that no progress had been made in Brussels and that pressure on Mrs May to quit as PM will increase, telling the BBC: "I think what is likely to happen is the pressure for her to go will go up.

"The pressure on her to go will increase dramatically, I suspect, now."

Keighley MP John Grogan said: "An extension was inevitable but I hope that we now heed the words of President Tusk and use the time wisely.

"I am sceptical as to whether the current talks between the Government and Labour will produce a positive outcome. If this proves to be the case I would like to see Parliament taking decisive as opposed to consultative votes on the different options as soon as we get back after Easter.

"My own preference remains a further referendum to give the people the final say."

Leeds Central MP Hilary Benn, who chairs the Brexit select committee, told Sky News: "The fact that we won't be leaving at 11pm tomorrow now without an agreement, that certainly is positive.

"The PM decided for a second time that it was not in the national interest to crash out without a deal, that was the right decision. It reflects the view Parliament has expressed on a number of occasions.

"It will mean we will take part in European Parliament elections in May, but it doesn't solve the problem of itself because Parliament has been unable to agree a way forward. So we have breathing space, but we will need to make some decisions and we will need a process to help us arrive at those decisions given what has happened so far."