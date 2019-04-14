The Leeds local elections candidates in full

Amid the most turbulent time in national politics for decades, you’d be forgiven for forgetting the local elections are less than a month away.

But while parliament is paralysed by the ongoing Brexit psychodrama, local authorities have to get on with the bread-and-butter business of providing services for their citizens.

And this is where you come in – as polls are set to open in Leeds’s 33 council wards to determine who will be making decisions on issues from bin collections to schools over the forthcoming year.

So here is your ultimate guide to every single council candidate in each of Leeds’s council seats in this year’s local elections.

There are 179 candidates in total. Find out who is running in your ward and keep an eye out for any local names you might recognise.

Adel and Wharfedale

Ian George Dowling – Liberal Democrats

Billy Flynn – Conservatives

Nigel James Gill – Labour and Co-operative

Andrew Greenwood – UKIP

Lesley Evelyn Jeffries – Greens

Alwoodley

Peter Mervyn Harrand – Conservatives

Brian Jackson – Alliance for Green Socialism

Louise Mary Jennings – Women’s Equality Party

Gideon Matthew William Jones – Greens

Andrea Susan McKenna – Labour

Alan Taylor – Liberal Democrats

Ardsley and Robin Hood

Rich Daley – Green

Lindon Dove – UKIP

Mike Foster – Conservatives

Tom Leadley – Morley Borough Independents

Lisa Mulherin – Labour and Co-Operative

Ben Ward – Liberal Democrats

Daniel Paul Whetstone – SDP

Armley

Nina Charlotte Brown – Socialist Alternative

Lou Cunningham – Labour

Jim Miller – For Britain

Cormac Trigg – Conservatives

Dan Walker – Liberal Democrats

Keith Duncan Whittaker – Greens

Beeston and Holbeck

Jarrod Antony Gaines – Liberal Democrats

Alaric Timothy Peter Hall – Greens

Bill Palfreman – UKIP

Andrew Timothy Scopes – Labour

Laura Elizabeth Walton – Save our Beeston and Holbeck Independents

Robert James William Winfield – Conservatives

Bramley and Stanningley

Liz Bee – Liberal Democrats

Julie Caroline Heselwood – Labour

Dean Andrew Locke – English Democrats

Clive Richard Lord – Greens

Anne Murgatroyd – For Britain

Alex Nancolas – Conservatives

David Peter Woodhead – UKIP

Burmantofts & Richmond Hill

John David Barlow – Greens

David Ewan Hollingsworth – Liberal Democrats

Geoff Holloran – East Leeds Independents

Denise Ragan – Labour

Louisa Mary Singh – Conservatives

Calverley & Farsley

Kate Arbuckle – Liberal Democrats

Peter John Carlill – Labour and Co-operative

Ellen Jean Graham – Greens

Jas Singh – Conservatives

Chapel Allerton

Shaz Ahad – Conservatives

Mike Davies – Alliance for Green Socialism

Jane Alice Dowson – Labour Party

Rory Mason – Liberal Democrats

Bobak Walker – Greens

Cross Gates & Whinmoor

Harvey Cedric Alexander – UKIP

David Creasser – SDP

Ben Goldthorp – Greens

Paula Louise Hayes – Conservatives

Jessica Beth Lennox – Labour

Roderic Parker – Liberal Democrats

Farnley & Wortley

Ann Christine Forsaith – Greens

Maria Anne Frank – Liberal Democrats

Matt Gibson – Labour

Hayley Laura Nancolas – Conservatives

Patrick Thomas Woods – UKIP

Garforth & Swillington

Michael Edward Bolton – For Britain

Mitchell Galdas – Liberal Democrats

Suzanne Jane McCormack – Garforth & Swillington Independents

Mark Pratt – Labour

Linda Richards – Conservatives

Gipton & Harehills

Lynne Ann Caulfield – Greens

Ashley Mark Cresswell – Liberal Democrats

Iain Alaistair Dalton – Socialist Alternative

Robert David Winston Haris – Conservatives

Kamila Maqsood – Labour

Shaff Sheikh – SDP

Guiseley & Rawdon

Bob Buxton – Yorkshire Party

Christine Amy Glover – Liberal Democrats

Mark Terence Rollinson – Greens

Roger Tattersall – Independent

Eleanor Frances Thomson – Labour and Co-operative

Paul John Spencer Wadsworth – Conservatives

Harewood

Dan Cook – Liberal Democrats

David Thomas Corry – Greens

Sahid Noor – Labour

Ryan Stephenson – Conservatives

Headingley & Hyde Park

Tim Goodall – Greens

Penny Goodman – Liberal Democrats

Anthony Greaux – Yorkshire Party

Caroline Anne Hunt – Women’s Equality

Steven Malcolm Rowley – Conservatives

Neil Anthony Walshaw – Labour Party

Horsforth

Simon Mark Dowling – Liberal Democrats

John Garvani – Labour

Paul Hellyer – UKIP

Rosa Sarah Shaw – Greens

Jackie Shemilt – Conservatives

Hunslet & Riverside

Ed Carlisle – Greens

Benedict Like Turner-Chastney – Liberal Democrats

Paul Ian Wray – Labour

Jordan Luke Young – Conservatives

Killingbeck & Seacroft

Matthew Barnaby Clover – Yorkshire Party

Catherine Frances Dobson – East Leeds Independents

Katie Dye – Labour

Andrew Stuart Martin – Conservatives

Peter Morgan – UKIP

Colin Lindsay Noble – Greens

Adam Ramoth – For Britain

Kippax & Methley

Dylan Brown – Greens

James Egan – Conservatives

Conrad Hart-Brook – Liberal Democrats

Mirelle Midgley – Labour

Kirkstall

David Barlow – UKIP

John Anthony Illingworth – Labour and Co-operative

Liam Michael Kendrick-Bailey – Conservatives

Edward Anthony Richardson – Liberal Democrats

Victoria Helen Smith – Greens

Little London & Woodhouse

Gavin Michael Andrews – Greens

Amy Green – Conservatives

Chris Jackson – UKIP

Michael James Johnson – Socialist Alternative

Abigail Marshall Katung – Labour and Co-operative

James Thomas Mock – Liberal Democrats

Middleton Park

Eunice Delali Agbemafle – Greens

Wayne Alan Dixon – SDP

Hugh William Findlay – Conservatives

Robert Hugh Jacques – Liberal Democrats

Will Lockwood – UKIP

Paul Anthony Truswell – Labour

Moortown

David Stephen Dresser – Liberal Democrats

Rachel Elizabeth Hartshorne – Greens

Mohammed Shahzad – Labour and Co-operative

Rob Speed – Conservatives

Morley North

Robert Finnigan – Morley Borough Independents

Jonathan Charles Leng – Labour and Co-operative

Fiona Sarah Heather Dove – Greens

James Michael Spencer – Liberal Democrats

Cameron Jake Stephenson – Conservatives

Morley South

Peter Richard Andrews – Liberal Democrats

Chris Bell – Green Party

Pete Compton – Labour and Co-operative

Lewis Jack Allan Jones – Conservatives

Wyn Kidger – Morley Borough Independents

Otley & Yeadon

Mick Bradley – Greens

Ryk Downes – Liberal Democrats

Stewart Peter Harper – Conservatives

Tom Hollings – For Britain

John Adrian Hook – UKIP

Elliot Edwards Nathan – Labour

Pudsey

Jude Patrick Arbuckle – Liberal Democrats

Catherine Harrison – Greens

Lee Stuart Jackson – UKIP

Richard Alwyn Lewis – Labour

Lorraine Ida Nelis – For Britain

Trish Smith – Conservatives

Rothwell

Ali Aliremzioglu – Greens

Joe Boycott – Conservatives

Karen Bruce – Labour

Diane Chapman – Liberal Democrats

Simon Michael Crowe – For Britain

Roundhay

Hannah Sarah Barham-Brown – Women’s Equality

Malcolm Scott Christie – Alliance for Green Socialism

Elayna Cohen – Conservatives

Paul Charles Ellis – Greens

Jacob Stephen Goddard – Labour

Jon Charles Hannah – Liberal Democrats

Tony Quinn – Independents

Tony Roberts – UKIP

Temple Newsam

Shahab Saqib Adris – Greens

Billy Baldwin – For Britain

Ian Phillip Greenberg – UKIP

Liz Hayes – Conservatives

Keith Cecil Norman – Liberal Democrats

Nicole Sharpe – Labour

Weetwood

Angelo Basu – Conservatives

James Garry Gibson – Labour

Martin Francis Hemingway – Greens

Chris Howley – Liberal Democrats

John Parsons – UKIP

Wetherby

Ruth Lissner Corry – Greens

David Kenneth Hopps – Liberal Democrats

Paul David Ratcliffe – Labour

Gerald Wilkinson – Conservatives