The 27 sites where 2,350 houses should be built in Morley, Tingley, East Ardsley, Gildersome and Drighlington

A massive 27 sites in an area of south Leeds look set for the houses of the future, after a new document from Leeds City Council was rubber-stamped this month.

The site allocations plan (SAP) is the city’s new housing master plan, outlining in extensive detail where new homes should be built in Leeds over the coming decade.

Two sites at Haigh Wood, near Tingley, have been listed.

Following a year of disagreements, which culminated in an inquiry into the plans, Leeds City Council this month finally rubber-stamped the document.

The SAP is split into 10 “housing characteristic areas”, each with their own proposed sites earmarked for housing and employment development. This article will focus on plans for the so-called “Outer South West” area. This is based mainly around Morley, but also contains West and East Ardsley, Gildersome and Drighlington, as well as parts of Middleton and Beeston.

The document listed a large number of sites which already had planning permission, with a total of 1,205 houses – these are not included in the allocated sites.

As well as housing, the document lists green spaces which should be protected from development.

It is expected that developers will use the SAP as a guide on what they can build in Leeds and whereabouts, while the council claims it will give the city extra protection from “bad developments”.

Sites allocated in the new SAP:

Harpers Farm, south of Whitehall Road (10.7 hectares) – 279 units.

Land at Royds Lane, Wortley (3.6 hectares) – 111 units.

Park Lees site, St Anthony’s Road, Beeston (0.5 hectares) – 18 units.

Jubilee Works, Old Lane, Beeston (1.2 hectares) – 44 units.

Land at Dewsbury Road, Leeds (1.8 hectares) – 60 units.

Land off Whitehall Road, Drighlington (1.6 hectares) – 49 units.

Land at King Street / Spring Gardens, Drighlington (10.8 hectares) – 250 units.

Land at Gelderd Road, Leeds (3.8 hectares) – 85 units.

Land Side Farm, Morley (20.6 hectares) – 85 units.

Land to the east of Churwell (10.4 hectares) – 223 units.

Albert Drive, Morley (4.6 hectares) – 121 units.

Joseph Priestly College (0.4 hectares) – 14 units.

Rod Mills Lane, High Street, Morley (1.8 hectares) – 15 units.

Land at Britannia Road, Morley (1.7 hectares) – 60 units.

Tingley Mills, Tingley Common (1 hectare) – 100 units.

Sissons Farm, Middleton (8.2 hectares) 222 units.

Land at Acre Road, Sissons Drive, Middleton (0.4 hectares) – 14 units.

Land at Throstle Mount, Middleton (0.4 hectares) – 15 units.

Thorpe Square, Thorpe Road, Middleton (0.7 hectares) – 26 units.

Thorpe Hill Farm, Lingwell Gate Lane, Thorpe (2.2 hectares) – 57 units.

Land off Long Thorpe Lane, Thorpe (0.6 hectares) – 17 units.

Haigh Wood north, Ardsley (4.8 hectares) – 108 units.

Haigh Wood south, Ardsley (11.7 hectares) – 262 units.

Land at Healey Croft, East Ardsley (1.3 hectares) – 35 units.

Land at Fall Lane, East Ardsley (0.8 units) – 25 units.

Land at Throstle Terrace, Middleton (1.41 hectares) – 44 units.

Land at Moor Knoll Lane, East Ardsley (0.36 hectares) – 11 units.

The 10.4-hectare site near Churwell was also designated as appropriate for school use.

The document also listed three sites that should be safeguarded from development until at least 2028: Manor House Farm, Churwell (2.9 hectares); the former Tingley Station site (43.1 hectares); and land at New Lane, East Ardsley (3.8 hectares).

It added that a new publicly managed Gypsy and traveller site should be accommodated in West Wood, Dewsbury Road, Tingley.

Another site, referred to as “Phase 2c Capitol Park” in Tingley Common was allocated for 4,400 square metres of office space.

Another six sites were allocated for general employment use:

Royds Service Station, Royds Lane, Beeston (0.3 hectares)

Parkside Lane, Beeston (3.4 hectares)

Land off Topcliffe Lane, Morley (26.8 hectares)

Land at Lingwell Gate Lane, Thorpe (3.7 hectares)

Land at Nepshaw Lane, Gildersome (29.04 hectares)

Leeds College of Technology, Westland Road, Beeston (2.03 hectares)

The document also included 213 sites which should be safeguarded from development as green spaces.