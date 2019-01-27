The 15 Leeds City Council jobs you can apply for today

Have your say

Fancy a career change? Looking for something new?

Here are a selection of jobs which you can apply for today:

ADMINSTRATION ASSISTANT X 2

An opportunity to come and be part of a busy team tasked with raising and collecting income for the Council. The job is currently based at Hough Top Court in Swinnow, Pudsey.

Salary: £18,870 - £20,541

Closing date: 30 January 2019, 11.30pm

Interested? Click here for more details

WELLBEING WORKER

An exciting opportunity has arisen for a temporary (12 months) Wellbeing Worker working within the Shared Lives Service, based at Tribeca House, Leeds 7.

Salary: £21,074 - £23,111

Closing date: 28 January 2019, 11.30pm

Interested? Click here for more details

IT APPRENTICE

TheE Digital Information Service is looking to recruit an Apprentice to work in their busy IT Service Centre.

Salary: £16,881

Closing date: 31 March, 2019, 11.30pm

Interested? Click here for more details

CHEF/MANAGER

In this role at Co-op Academy Priesthorpe, you’ll be expected to lead, manage and maintain a first class service.

Salary: £21,074 - £23,111

Closing date: 30 January, 2019, 11.30pm

Interested? Click here for more details

NURSERY OFFICER

This post is for Little Owls Kentmere 37 hours per week (all year round). You may also request to be considered for other posts as they arise.

The job involves being responsible for ensuring that the day to day provision in their assigned room is of good quality.

Salary: £18,870 - £20,541

Closing date: 6 February, 2019, 11.30pm

Interested? Click here for more details

SENIOR ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH OFFICER

Salary: £31,401 - £34,106

Closing date: 21 February 2019, 11.30pm

Interested? Click here for more details

GRADUATE/ASSISTANT ENGINEER

The successful candidate will support their senior colleagues in the delivery of traffic signal design, UTMC system development and data analysis as well as supervising junior colleagues.

Salary: £23,866 - £30,756

Closing date: 6 February, 2019 11.30pm

Interested? Click here for more details

SEASONAL GARDENING LABOURERS

25 posts for up to 6 months

Seasonal staff are required for up to six months, commencing April 2019, to undertake gardening and manual labouring duties in the City’s parks and open spaces.

Salary: £16,881.26

Closing date: 7 February, 2019, 11.30pm

Interested? Click here for more details

SOCIAL WORKER

The council says it is determined that all children in Leeds enjoy good outcomes and its commitment to become a ‘Child Friendly’ City has placed children at the heart of all it does and brought the whole city together behind that ambition. Do you want to be part of that journey?

Salary: £26,470 - £32,233 (pro rata)

Closing date: 30th September, 2019

Interested? Click here for more details

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES COACH

The councuil is looking for a highly motivated person with experience instructing outdoor activities to join a team of Instructors at Leeds Sailing and Activity Centre. The instructor will deliver a wide ranging activity programme and help promote and develop its service.

Salary: £21,074 to £23,111

Closing date: 6 February 2019, 11.30pm

Interested? Click here more details

TEACHING ASSISTANTS

Fancy being a teaching assistant as a school in Leeds?

20 are up for grabs.

Inteested? Click here for more details