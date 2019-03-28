The 12 Leeds streets with the most bid on council houses according to latest figures
The streets with the most bid on council houses in Leeds have been revealed.
Figures from Leeds City Council released through Data Mill North have revealed the amount of bids on individual council houses in 2018. One house was bid on 799 times, with 1,725 properties receiving over 100 bids. Photos are for illustrative purposes only and do not show the individual houses that were bid on.
1. Hollin Park Road - 799
The most requested property was on this street in Roundhay. It was bid on 799 times.