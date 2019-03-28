The 12 Leeds streets with the most bid on council houses according to latest figures

The Leeds streets with the most bid on council houses have been revealed.

The streets with the most bid on council houses in Leeds have been revealed.

Figures from Leeds City Council released through Data Mill North have revealed the amount of bids on individual council houses in 2018. One house was bid on 799 times, with 1,725 properties receiving over 100 bids. Photos are for illustrative purposes only and do not show the individual houses that were bid on.

The most requested property was on this street in Roundhay. It was bid on 799 times.

1. Hollin Park Road - 799

22 new houses were built on this site of an old Whinmoor pub in 2018, one of which was bid on 796 times.

2. Red Kite Row - 796

A property on this street in Meanwood was bid on 620 times.

3. Meanwood Valley Close - 620

The council received 563 bids for a house on this street in Meanwood.

4. King Alfred's Drive - 563

