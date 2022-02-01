Thomas Sawford’s daughter Kaidee received open heart surgery at the hospital’s congenital heart unit in April 2020, to correct a leaking valve.

Because of strict Covid rules at the time, only one parent, her mum Ellis, was allowed to stay with the then three-year-old during her entire stay.

At the time, Thomas, of Rotherham, spoke to the Yorkshire Evening Post about his agony at being separated from Kaidee and today he said he felt “betrayed” by those in power.

A limited version of the report into No 10 and Whitehall parties during lockdown has criticised a “serious failure” to observe the high standards expected of those working at the heart of Government.

Sue Gray's report outlined 16 separate gatherings which were included in the scope of her probe. The report revealed 12 of those events are being investigated by the police, including a gathering to mark Boris Johnson’s birthday in June 2020.

Calling it a “sad state of affairs,” he added: “I’ve somehow come out of this feeling guilty, questioning myself as to why I listened to the rules in the first place.

Boris Johnson addresses MPs as he faces fresh calls to resign (Photo: House of Commons)

“I lost a lot of time with my daughter that I’ll never get back and that really hurts me, even now.”

Boris Johnson apologised for "things we simply didn’t get right" and "the way this matter has been handled" as he addressed MPs on Monday afternoon.

He is facing fresh calls to resign, including from Labour leader Keir Starmer and members of the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group.

Kathryn de Prudhoe, whose father Tony Clay died with Covid-19 in April 2020, criticised the Government’s “cavalier attitude” towards the rules.

The 47-year-old from Leeds, said: “The rest of the country were able to work out what was and wasn’t allowed and the majority stuck to it. My family certainly did.

“My dad died from Covid-19 alone in hospital in April 2020. We had to negotiate the strict public health measures in place whilst dealing with traumatic loss but we did it without breaking any rules.

“My mum isolated for 11 days after losing her husband and we had a 20-minute funeral for five people at the local undertakers.

“If we could do it, the very people making those rules and briefing them to the nation ought to have been able to do it.

“The fact they didn’t leads me to only one conclusion: they thought the rules were for everyone but them and simply didn’t care if their actions risked spreading a virus that kills people. That isn’t leadership.”