Single Leeds mum of autistic boy blasts Boris Johnson for "not caring" about low earners

Sarah Coothoopermal, 35, said cuts were being made "in the worst place at the worst time" as millions face being plunged into poverty.

Today the £20-a-week increase to Universal Credit, brought in to help people on low incomes struggling through the Covid-19 pandemic, is being withdrawn.

Sarah, of Leeds, West Yorks., said the £20-a-week lifeline had been a "real help" and now faces a "struggle" as the cut will cost her £1,040 a year.

Sarah, a full-time carer for her son Taron, 3, said: "I don't know what to expect, it's been hard enough as it is and that extra £80 a month has made a massive difference.

"The price of everything has gone up, but now your income is being cut, it's really hard.

"I always make sure we've got food in the house, that's my priority for my boy. But now we might not be able to put the heating on as much because you have to budget.

"With Christmas coming up, I've already started getting in non-perishable foods in case there's a shortage.

"That extra £80 does make a difference, it can help with the food shop every week, now I'm going to have to cut back.

"I don't think it's fair, there's so many people that have been furloughed and lost their jobs because of Covid and now they're going to have their benefits cut too.

"It just seems like it's the worst time to make the cuts and the worst places to cut from.

"Energy bills are rising and I don't know where they think people will get the money from.

"I'm genuinely surprised Boris Johnson is still in power with the way he has handled Covid.

"He only seems to care about the top 5% of the population, the top earners, and forgets about everybody on lower and middle incomes."

