Scheme to help Leeds meet Paris Climate Agreement rules for zero-emissions

A project aimed at ending carbon emissions over the next 20 years in West Yorkshire is set to be discussed by politicians next week.

The West Yorkshire Energy Accelerator (EA) scheme aims to kickstart low-carbon projects in the region, and aims to help reduce emissions to zero by 2036.

The scheme was set up by regional super-council West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA), to help fund improvements around renewable energy, district heat networks and street lighting.

It aims to help bring technical expertise to businesses wanting to go green, and it is hoped it will attract up to £100m of investment into clean energy in the region.

The report states: “The lack of project development funding and expertise are currently preventing investment in low carbon capital projects in the city region.

“The EA programme is providing a new project development support service that will remove these barriers. The EA will provide a service to the public, private, academic and community sectors to develop projects”

The scheme was announced last year, and is due to begin imminently – it was hoped that it could help bring West Yorkshire in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.

A report updating panel members on the progress of the scheme stated: “Following the successful procurement of the external advisers at the end of October 2018, the last few weeks have been focused on mobilisation of the external experts, the high-level review of the initial pipeline of projects and the establishment of contacts with key stakeholders.”

The scheme will be discussed on Tuesday, January 29.