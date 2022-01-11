The plan, dubbed the social housing decarbonisation fund, is the brainchild of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA), and the first wave of funding hoped to help the UK reach a net zero carbon economy by 2050.

It is expected the scheme will provide “energy efficiency improvements” to 1,316 houses in the region

According to a report, set to go before WYCA decision-makers, the move is set to help tenants save a combined £317,000 a year on their bills – a rate of roughly £240 per household.

It is also hoped that it can help save the equivalent of 451 tonnes of CO2 per year, and create a further 185 jobs.

A report, set to go before WYCA’s climate, energy and environment committee, states: “This scheme will upgrade the energy efficiency of some of the most in need social housing stock within West Yorkshire.

The measures will include external wall insulation on 223 properties, cavity wall insulation to 1,080 and 139 lots of double glazing.

The report added the scheme would be funded by the first wave of the government’s Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF), a £3.8bn fund, over 10 years, to improve the energy performance of social rented homes.

The committee is set to meet today (Tuesday) to discuss whether to award the scheme £5.062m.

In total, the scheme is expected to cost £10.381m, and it is hoped work can be finished on the properties by early 2023.