Pro-EU protesters Leeds For Europe to march through Leeds today

Pro-EU demonstrators will march through Leeds city centre today in protest against Brexit.

The protesters will gather in City Square at 5.30pm before marching through the city.

A previous Leeds for Europe march.

They will take to the streets as MPs vote on the next step of the process, which could rule out a no-deal Brexit.

The Leeds for Europe campaign group, who are behind today’s march, said: “Join Leeds for Europe as we show that we will not let this Brexit pass without us raising our voices in a howl of anger and rage.

“Half of the UK population have been ignored since the 2016 referendum. It is time for us to make ourselves heard and to change the direction of travel before it is too late.”

Some members of the European Research Group (ERG) of MPs, who are pushing for a harder Brexit, say they will not support the Government in today’s vote, which means Theresa May could face yet another parliamentary defeat.

Those not supporting the Government say ruling out a no-deal Brexit will weaken the UK’s negotiating position in Brussels.